Audew’s Portable Air Compressor inflates pool toys, balls, and your tires for $15 (50% off)

Ueary Song (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Audew Portable Air Compressor for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page 20% coupon and apply code AUDEWPUMP3 at checkout. Regularly $30, this is a straight 50% price drop, one of the lowest we have tracked, and the current best we can find. A nice little backup option in emergencies, or just for filling up the pool toys, this is a 12V, 150 PSI air compressor that can be used for your car, motorcycle, bike, and much more. Features include auto shut-off to prevent over inflation, an 11.5-foot power cord, four nozzle adapters for various use cases, and a nice LED display to monitor pressure (PSI, KPA, BAR, or KG/CM). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just something to keep the guests beds, pool toys, and other gear inflated this summer, consider the Intex Quick-Fill Air Pump. It sells for just over $12 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers. While not robust enough to handle car emergencies and the like, it might be a bit more manageable than our lead deal for just about everything else.

Deals for your vehicle don’t stop there though. We also have ongoing offers available on Aukey’s 1080p dash camera, this massive GOOLOO 4000A portable jump starter, and TACKLIFE’s 800A portable model. Just be sure to check out mophie’s new rugged powerstation that can charge your iPhone or jump-start your car.

More on the Audew Portable Air Compressor:

Audew tire inflator has the original unique turbocharged movement, which is more powerful,stable and less noisy. Inflate the 195/65R15 car tire from 0 to 35psi in 5 min.Just simply set your desired pressure with the air compressor then press the “on” button. Auto shut off when reaching the desired tire pressure,more safer.With Upgrade 11.5 ft long power cord, Audew air pump allows to reach all tires of your Car, SUV, Bicycle, Motorcycle. Also equipped with 4 nozzle adaptors for bycycles/mattresses/airboat/toys/sports balls/inflatables.

