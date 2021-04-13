Today, mophie is expanding its collection of iPhone accessories with a new lineup of rugged powerstations. Arriving with four different form-factors, the portable chargers all tout durable housing alongside designs that are geared towards leaving in your car thanks to jump-starter functionality. And with upwards of 15,000mAh batteries, there is plenty of juice for topping off smartphones while on the go, as well. Head below for all of the details on the new mophie powerstation go rugged collection.

mophie unveils new powerstation go rugged chargers

The new collection of portable chargers from mophie depart from the usual offerings we’ve seen in the past from the brand, with even more durable designs and some additional functionality that make them perfect for leaving in the car. With four different models available, each of the mophie powerstation go rugged releases can jump-start your car while also powering up an iPhone and more.

Kicking things off, mophie’s entry-level release enters as the powerstation go rugged compact. Like all of the releases in the new collection, this one arrives with a design that is geared towards keeping in the glove box or car. Its 8100mAh internal battery pairs with two 5V USB-A ports for refueling additional devices. On the jump-starting side of things, it can dish out 12V/600Amps with the detachable clamps. Pricing is set at $99.95.

mophie powerstation go rugged AC

Stepping up next in the mophie powerstation go rugged lineup, its AC model delivers much of the same features as detailed before but with the notable addition of a full AC output. Capable of dishing out 65W of power, this one can easily refuel your iPhone on top of powering a MacBook and more when away from an outlet. Its 15,000mAh internal battery enters alongside a pair of USB-A devices, and a miniature display showcases power stats. This model is now available for $149.95.

mophie powerstation go rugged w/ air compressor

Then there’s the mophie powerstation go rugged with air compressor, which enters as the lineup’s flagship offering. You’ll find a nearly identical feature set to the aforementioned model, just without the added AC outlet. In exchange, you’ll be able to refill tires and more thanks to the built-in air compressor. There’s still jumper cable support as well as a 15,000mAh battery to round out the package. As the most expensive of the releases, you’ll find a $159.95 price tag.

mophie powerstation go rugged flashlight

And to close out the collection, mophie has the powerstation go rugged flashlight, which offers a more unique design than the more typical portable charger form-factors elsewhere in the lineup. Delivering a 9,900mAh battery, this one has a fitting flashlight design considered its namesake. There’s only a single USB-A port this time around, and unlike the other models, it can only dish out 12V/400Amps of power when jump-starting a vehicle. Pricing for this one enters at $119.95.

