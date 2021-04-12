FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Aukey’s 1080p dah camera falls by 40% to record your spring road trips at just $42

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
40% off $42

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DR02 1080p Dash Camera for $41.99 shipped with the code NPL3EG4J at checkout. Delivering a 40% discount, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. This dash camera features a 6-lane 170-degree field-of-view to capture everything that’s in front of your vehicle. The built-in G-shock sensor allows the camera to prevent specific recordings from being overwritten in case of an accident. Plus, the compact form factor makes it easy to put this dash camera on your windshield in an unobtrusive way. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up Samsung’s 32GB microSD card with some of your savings from today’s lead deal. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, making it a budget-friendly buy. Samsung includes an adapter that makes it easy to transfer footage from the dash camera to your computer.

Keep your phone safe while on-the-road with an official Apple case. Right now, we’re seeing up to 60% off select iPhone cases from both Amazon and Best Buy, with various models on sale. You’ll find everything from leather to silicone and more available here, so be sure to check out our roundup for all the details.

More on the Aukey DR02 Dash Camera:

  • FHD 1080p: Sony Exmor Sensor captures everything in super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170° field of view. It maintains strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving
  • Extreme Temperature Operation: This camera uses a supercapacitor for greater heat & cold endurance (-30°C – 75°C / -22°F – 167°F) and longer lifetime than standard battery technology
  • Emergency Recording & Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage

