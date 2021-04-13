GOOLOO’s massive 4000A portable jump starter also packs 15W USB-C, more at $94.50 (44% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4000A Portable Jump Starter at $94.49 shipped with the code STSSPKSI and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’d normally pay $170 here and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by $4.50. With such a large power reserve, you’ll be able to jump-start any gas engine and up to 10L diesel. However, it also does double-duty in powering your smartphone or tablet, thanks to the 2.1A, Quick Charge, and 15W USB-C ports available on the side. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

GOOLOO 4000A Portable Jump Starter features:

With 4000A Peak current , it can start all gasoline engines and 10.0L diesel vehicles in just a few minutes, including cars, Motorcycles, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, yachting

GOOLOO Car Starter GP4000 is equipped with dual USB charge ports(one is quick charge). It can be taken anywhere and quickly charge numerous portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, GPS, camcorders, Bluetooth headphones and more.

Supports USB type-C charging (5V/3A); you can use it to charge your other devices or charge the jump starter itself

