Char-Broil’s American Gourmet Smoker plunges to $99.50 at Amazon (Save 32%)

-
Char-Broil
32% off $99.50

Amazon is offering the Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker (12201570-A1) for $99.66 shipped. That’s 32% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked since December. Want to expand your at-home meal options? If so, this Char-Broil solution has you covered. It offers a 290-square inch cooking surface in the main chamber that’s also paired with 140-square inches of space in the firebox. A dedicated clean-out door aims to make ash removal a cinch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings can help making future grilling even easier when grabbing a pair of OXO Good Grips 9-inch Tongs at $13 Prime shipped. Wielding these will allow you to flip steaks and other delicious food with ease. They boast a locking mechanism which makes storage much simpler. More than 7,800 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Oh, and don’t forget to peruse some of the other notable deals we’ve found. Examples include NutriBullet’s highly-rated Rx Blender at $70 and ThermoPro’s instant-read thermometer at under $10 Prime shipped. Plus, you can still grab Amazon’s best-selling Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $21.

Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker features:

  • Combination Offset Smoker, BBQ & Charcoal Grill
  • 290 square inch cooking surface in main chamber
  • 140 sq. in. cooking surface in firebox chamber
  • Adjustable height steel fire grate
  • Clean-out door for easy ash removal with adjustable built-in damper

