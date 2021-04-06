Amazon’s best-selling Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill hits $21 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill for $20.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off the typical rate and comes within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. Want to grill your own meat and vegetables just about anywhere? If so, Cuisinart has you covered with this portable, yet capable solution. It provides buyers with a 150-square-inch cooking rack despite the entire unit only spanning 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighing in at only 2 pounds. This Amazon best-seller is rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings can help make future grilling even easier when grabbing a pair of OXO Good Grips Mini Tongs at $7 Prime shipped. Just like the grill above, these wield a compact size, making them a cinch to take with you. More than 7,700 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill features:

The 150-square-inch chrome plated cooking rack gives a spacious cooking surface is able accommodate lots of food at one time while still distributing heat evenly and efficiently.

Features a Dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

The grill features three secure lid locks for easy and safe transport.

