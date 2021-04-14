FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on CHOETECH MagSafe-compatible chargers from $18

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $39.09 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $47 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over 15% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This MagSafe-compatible charging stand tidies up your nightstand or desk with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 alongside a pair of AirPods and more. Beneath the main 7.5W magnetic charger you’ll find a 5W Qi pad alongside an aluminum construction. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 645 customers. Head below for more from $18.

If you don’t need the 2-in-1 charging features noted above, going with the standard CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger that’s on sale for $17.99 when clipping the on-page coupon is a better option. Down from $26, you’re saving $8 with today’s offer matching our previous mention. This MagSafe-compatible charger delivers 7.5W speeds to your iPhone 12 complete with much of the same magnetic design you’d expect. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 765 customers.

And speaking of MagSafe, this morning saw the official Apple Leather iPhone 12/Pro case go on sale for the first time at $55. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide, including a collection of iPhone and Android essentials from Anker starting at $11.

CHOETECH 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

Upgraded Magnetic Wireless Charger compatible with MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap and centers to the charging coil on the back of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max for secure wireless charging. Strong magnetic Adsorption allows you to adjust the angle freely without deviating from the charger center.

