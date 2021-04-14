Anker’s latest sale has 3-in-1 iPhone chargers, true wireless earbuds, more from $11

We’re halfway through the work week and Anker is rolling out a fresh selection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With prices starting at $11, you’ll find a variety of iPhone and Android essentials, smart home accessories, and more. Our top pick is the the Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station at $42.49 when code ANKER2579 has been applied a checkout. Down from $50, today’s offer is marking the first discount we’ve seen and a new all-time low.

This 3-in-1 charger is able to refuel an iPhone alongside AirPods and Apple Watch in one conveinent design. Its main wireless stand can dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones or 10W to Android handsets and pairs with a secondary 5W pad and a slot to place the magnetic charging puck for rounding out the package. You’ll also get a bundled wall adapter, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Then go give our smartphone accessories guide a look for even more notable iPhone and Android essential discounts. This morning saw Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case go on sale for the first time at $55 alongside the fabric-wrapped iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand for $22.

Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Charger features:

With a phone-charging stand, a dedicated Apple Watch stand, and a wireless charging pad all built in, you can now power up your phone, Apple Watch, and earbuds—all at the same time. Compatible with phones including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, Apple Watch Series 1-6, plus a wide range of wireless earbuds including AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds.

