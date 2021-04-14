FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jackery Explorer Power Stations on sale from $270 ahead of camping season (Save $80)

Save $80 From $270

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches our previous mention for the best price in over a year. Featuring a 518Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Whether you’re hoping to get some camping trips later this year or want to deck out your tailgating kit, this is a great way to lock-in some off-season savings. Jackery’s Explorer 500 can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about for off-the-grid setups. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you can save even more by opting for the Jackery Explorer 300 at $269.99 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. This $30 discount amounts to one of the first discounts and a new all-time low. This alternative packs much of the same features as the lead discount, but with a less versatile 293Wh internal battery. There’s a pair of AC outlets, as well as two 2.4A USB ports and a solar panel input. If your camping kit doesn’t call for that heavy of power usage, going with the Explorer 300 is a great way to pocket some extra cash. A 4.9/5 star rating completes the package.

While you’ll find even ways to stay charged up on-the-go without having to pay full price in our smartphone accessories guide, there are even more environmentally-friendly discounts to be had in our Green Deals guide.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

