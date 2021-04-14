Get ripped at home with Marcy’s Olympic Cage Gym System for $189 shipped (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Marcy Olympic Cage Home Gym System for $189 shipped. That’s $61 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. If you’d like to kick off or level up your at-home workout routine, this gym system is worth considering. You’ll be able to do pull-ups, store weights, and will stand to benefit from a safety catch in case you struggle to place your weights on the built-in bar catch. The entire thing features a durable steel frame and is backed by a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with plenty left over to pair today’s purchase with Marcy’s Flat Weight Bench at $57. It can uphold 600 pounds of weight and offers a compact design that will free up space for other equipment. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll like some of the other deals in our sports and fitness guide. Standouts include the FLYBIRD Adjustable Utility Weight Bench at $119 alongside Tru Grit cast iron home workout gear from $25. And don’t forget that Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower is down to $94 in addition to more discounts priced as low as $10.

Marcy Olympic Cage Home Gym System features:

This home gym system features a durable steel frame that’s to withstand intense use. Its walk-in design ensures easy entry to the cage, while its industrial style incorporates safety and superior functionality.

Equipped with multi-grip pull-up handles furnished with sturdy foam pads, and adjustable safety catches, this gear allows you to perform chest press exercises, pull ups, and squat so you can target the major muscle groups.

This high-performing equipment includes two Olympic plate storage posts and can accommodate a 6 or 7 feet Olympic bar and other weightlifting gear to let you bulk up your upper body.

