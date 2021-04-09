FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench hits new 2021 Amazon low at $126 shipped

FLYBIRD Fitness (96% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Utility Weight Bench for $125.80 shipped. Regularly up to $269, it has sold for between $150 and as much as $251 over the last few months and is now at the lowest price we can find. It’s also a couple bucks below our previous mention. The 600-pound weight capacity is complemented by a fully-padded top and adjustable six-position setup here. It apparently requires “no assembly” and can fold up with ease for storage under the bed or getting it out of the way until your next workout. Currently the number one best-selling training bench on Amazon, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,600 customers. More details below.

If you can get away without a folding design or adjustable back rest, you might also be able to get away with this Marcy Flat Utility Weight Bench at $57 instead. A far more affordable solution, this one carries similarly impressive reviews and a far lighter price tag. It’s really just a flat bench with no adjustment options, but that might very well be a worthy trade off for the savings.

The home workout deals continue with these Tru Grit cast iron kettlebells, Amazon price drops on Muscle Milk protein shakes, and more right here. For all of you outdoor adventurers, we also have a solid offer on Garmin’s Oregon 750T Handheld GPS and our first look at the latest Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup, not to mention a $100 price drop on the Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter.

More on the FLYBIRD Adjustable Utility Weight Bench:

Design and produce fitness equipment for 20 years. Especially in WEIGHT BENCH, our designers develop with advice of professional fitness coach, pass all the test before shipping. Fashion design with unique triangle structure, made of heavy-duty commercial quality steel, 600LBS WEIGHT CAPACITY give you a safe fitness experience, no worry for stability.

