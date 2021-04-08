FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tru Grit cast iron home workout gear from $25: Adjustable kettlebells, dumbbells, more

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering some notable price drops on the highly-rated Tru Grit kettlebells and more for your home gym right now. First up, you can score the Tru Grit 40-pound Cast Iron Kettlebell for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. “Tru Grit Kettlebells commence their journey as iron ore, not scrap metal,” and are then forged into a single cast with a flat load base. From there, it is powder-coated for durability and ready to take a beating for years to come. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Tru Grit kettlebell deals below from $25

More Tru Grit home gym deals:

We are also tracking up to 50% off Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower alongside other workout gear from $10 right here. That’s on top of today’s Muscle Milk protein shake offers, this Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter at $100 off, and everything else you’ll find in our sports/fitness deal hub

Need a fitness tracker? Check out today’s Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $120, these Apple Watch Series 6 deals, and the Fitbit Charge 4/SE

More on the Tru Grit Kettlebells:

40 lb Tru Grit Kettlebells commence their journey as iron ore, not scrap metal, and are forged into a strong single cast with a flat load base. This product is finished with a powder-coated for unparalleled quality and durability. Each Kettlebell has a weight tolerance of +/- 1% of claimed weight

