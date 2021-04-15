Anker Gold Box sale from $11: Dual Qi Charger, USB-C hubs, power strip, more up to 39% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 39% off Anker charging gear and USB hubs. You’ll also find USB-C cables and its mobile game controller on sale, as well as the Anker Wireless PowerWave 10 Dual Pad Charger for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $41, this is 27% off the going rate, one of the lowest totals we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. With 10W output to Samsung gear and 7.5W to iPhone, this dual charging station provides a neat and organized home for two smart devices. The white colorway is a refreshing option for folks looking to steer clear of all-black accessories and makes for a perfect nightstand solution. Includes a 5-foot power cable and can charge through cases up to 5mm thick. Rated 4+ stars from over 990 Amazon customers. More Anker gear below from $11.
More Anker Gold Box deals:
- 3-pack Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A cables $13 (Reg. $20)
- PowerCore Play 6K Mobile Game Controller $22 (Reg. $36)
- PowerIQ Power Strip with USB $25 (Reg. $34)
- PowerPort III 3-Port 65W Charger $30.50 (Reg. $41)
- PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub $36 (Reg. $60)
- PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W $110 (Reg. $160)
- Plus 65W PD Charger
- And even more from $11…
More on the Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad:
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.
- High-speed wireless Charging MODES: charges Samsung phones at 10W and iPhones at 7. 5W; The fastest possible wireless input that each can accept.
- Two is better: charge 2 devices at once with dual pad’s Twin charging surfaces.
- Case friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. Powerwave charges directly through protective cases.
