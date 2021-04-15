FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad that also tops off a smartphone

Anker’s latest release is a direct result of teaming up with Amazon. The new Anker Echo Buds Charging Pad bears “made for Amazon” branding and offers up unique features that standard chargers will not be able to compete with. One of the most noticeable perks is a divot in the charging pad that precisely fits the latest Echo Buds (unveiled earlier today). Next up you’ll find several LEDs along the front that showcase power levels for Echo Buds and their wireless charging case. This unit also doubles as a standard Qi charger that can top off smartphones and more. Continue reading for additional information.

Anker Echo Buds Charging Pad offers unique feature set

The new Anker Echo Buds Charging Pad has a “premium slate finish and anti-slip design” that’s made to look great and keep both Echo Buds along with other Qi-enabled devices from sliding off. A form-fitting cavity is made to hug the Echo Buds charging case and “ensure optimal charging.”

It’s powered by USB-C and a cable is included. Along the front you’ll find a total of nine LEDs. Eight convey current charge levels for Echo Buds and the charging case. The last LED is labeled smartphone, and while the purpose is not entirely clear, there’s a good chance it’s simply there to confirm that other Qi-enabled devices have been recognized and are receiving a charge.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Anker Echo Buds Charging Pad will begin shipping in conjunction with Amazon’s latest Echo Buds on May 13 and is available for pre-order now. Given familiar branding along with the ability to top off both Echo Buds and other Qi-powered devices, the $17.99 price tag isn’t half bad. Since it’s under $25, folks without a Prime membership will need to pay for shipping or add something else to their cart in order to surpass the free shipping threshold.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering just how (happily) entrenched I am in the Alexa ecosystem, the thought of adopting Echo Buds instead of AirPods the next time around has certainly crossed my mind. The new Anker Echo Buds Charging Pad only helps the cause, as Amazon is taking the time to offer a companion product with handy features like LED lights that can determine charging status.

This perk feels just like something Apple would slide into its own first-party charger, hinting that Amazon is beginning to understand how it can entice users to more deeply commit to the Echo ecosystem. I only have one major complaint, and it’s something everyone will be able to agree on: 5W Qi charging speeds. This is embarrassing, but will arguably get the job done when leaving your phone on it overnight.

