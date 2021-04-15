Fossil Flash Sale takes 70%+ off watches, wallets, handbags, and more from $24

Fossil is slashing up to 70% off a selection of watches, wallets, handbags, and more with free shipping on all orders. And you can use code HIDDEN10 for an extra 10% off all of these already discounted items. One of the more notable deals today is the Fenmore Multifunction watch cast in black stainless steel for $67.60. Marked down over $100 from the list price, this sharp, understated watch is currently on sale for the best price of the season. Dress it up or down with the uncommon quartz multifunction design, or opt for the dazzling black and gold colorway for special occasions. For a warmer-toned option, consider this Gwen Three Hand watch for $69.50 with a rose gold case and detailing, and a date brown leather strap. Of course, there are oodles of options whatever your style, so head below for more deals from $24.

Notable watch deals for her:

Notable watch deals for him:

Other notable accessory deals:

And don’t miss today’s other spring sales, like Cabela’s spring savings up to 35%, 30% off select Men’s Warehouse shoes, up to 70% off spring styles at the GAP. For even more accessory deals, check out these deals on Ray-Ban and Costa Del Mar sunglasses from $38.

