Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Event takes 30% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

For a limited time only, Men’s Wearhouse is having a shoe sale that’s offering 30% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you will find top brands including Cole Haan, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Joseph Abboud, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandMotion Gray Sneakers that are currently marked down to $100, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes are available in two color options and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. They’re also lightweight, highly-breathable, cushioned, and flexible. With over 300 reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse includes:

