These 360-degree LED lanterns have a magnetic base, emergency light, more at $5.50 each

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of G & F Products 360-degree LED Lanterns for $10.97 shipped. That’s 42% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’re planning to go camping this spring, summer, or fall these lanterns will pave the way for late night and early morning walks. They’re powered by three AA batteries each and will provide up to 10 hours of continuous light before running out of juice. Peak brightness is “around 250 lumens” and a magnetic base allows these to be easily mounted on a variety of surfaces. Another perk is an integrated red emergency light along the top. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While it’s difficult to undercut the deal above with similar lanterns, you could opt for this 2-pack of EVEREADY LED Flashlights at $6 Prime shipped to reduce today’s spending. Amazon shoppers love them with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from over 4,700 folks.

Don’t forget to pair today’s purchase with one of the multi-tool discounts we spotted this past weekend. Believe it or not, you can score up to 75% off and spend as little as $5.50 Prime shipped. Other deals that could come in handy while spending time outdoors include Garmin’s Oregon 750T Handheld GPS at $355 alongside Amazon’s best-selling Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $21.

G & F Products 360-degree LED Lantern features:

39 High Flux LEDs provides 360 degree super bright Day Time Running Light. collapsible design with hanging hook and handle as flashlights and red emergency light

Fully MET American National Standards Institute (ANSI F1 Standard) in term of Light Output, Peak Beam Intensity, Beam Distance, Runtime and Water/Impact Resistant Level, Explained in below paragraph

200 Lumens on average of 3 testing samples, Peak Output is around 250 Lumens on one test

