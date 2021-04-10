Amazon slashes up to 75% off multi-tools, now priced from $5.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Whetstone All-in-One Stainless Steel Golfer’s Tool for $8.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since June. We’ve officially made it to spring and for some this means that the golf course is calling their name. Thankfully, this compact golf multi-tool is here to help you improve your game. A built-in ring lets you easily keep it with your keys and you’ll also find a knife, ball cleaning brush, removable pen, magnetic ball marker, cleat tightener, club cleaner, and divot repair tool. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tools discounted as low as $5.50.

More multi-tool deals:

Whetstone All-in-One Stainless Steel Golfer’s Tool features:

Pocket Golfer’s Tool with Key Ring, Pocket Knife

Ball Cleaning Brush, Removable Pen

Magnetic Ball Marker, Cleat Tightener

Club Cleaner, Divot Repair

Dimensions: 5.625 x .625 x 1 inches

