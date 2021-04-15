Save up to $99 on LG’s Ergo UltraFine 4K Monitors from $500

Amazon offers the LG 32UN880-B 32-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for $646.93 shipped. Down from $697, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts to date, the second-best overall, and the lowest in three months. LG’s 32-inch Ergo display stands out from other models on the market with a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 4K panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. I picked one of these up the first time it went on sale over the holidays, and have really been enjoying the monitor paired with my MacBook Pro. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 420 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the LG 27-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for $499.99. Down from its $599 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, is $99 in savings, and the second-best price to date. This monitor arrives with the same ergonomic stand and thin bezel design as the featured model, just without the larger 32-inches of screen real estate. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of workstation upgrades, this morning saw JLab’s 2021 USB-C mics fall to Amazon all-time lows from $29.50 alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide. But then be sure to check out Anker’s very first webcam that launched earlier in the week alongside its latest speakerphone and more.

LG Ergo 4K Monitor features:

Elevate productivity with flexible workstation and monitor in one. Height-adjustable to help you do your best work. Turn to LG’s 31.5” UltraFine UHD 4K IPS Display Ergo Monitor to edit photos, create content and design graphics at just the right height — whether sitting or standing. An ergonomic monitor that works hard for professionals looking for an even more proficient workstation, while still delivering amazing 4K picture, breathtaking clarity, fine detail and accurate color.

