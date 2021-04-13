New 2021 lows hit Ring’s smart outdoor solar flood and wall lighting with deals from $25

After seeing some notable deals on the Ring pathway solar smart lighting, we have also now spotted some solid price drops on its solar floodlight and on-wall smart models. One standout here is the Ring Solar Steplight Starter Pack at $64.99 shipped (in black or white). Regularly $80, this is within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked in 2021. A great place to start with the Ring eco system (you’ll find plenty more deals below), this one includes a pair of Ring Solar Steplights for your outdoor steps/walkways and the required bridge to connect it to your network/smartphone. That means you can control them remotely, “get mobile notifications, set schedules, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices.” Rated 4+ stars from over 860 Amazon customers. More Ring lighting deals below from $25.

More Ring solar smart lighting deals:

Now if you don’t need your outdoor lighting to be all that smart, just grab this 8-pack of Greluna Solar Outdoor Wall Lights for $40 shipped and cover your entire space in one go for even less. We also have great deals on LED garage lighting right now as well as this 48-feet of LED string lighting at a low of $24. Hit up our smart home goods guide for additional ways to make your living space more intelligent at a discount.

More on the Ring Solar Steplight Starter Pack:

Perfect for steps and walkways – a solar-powered steplight that shines 50 lumens of light when motion is detected.

Ring Bridge included – this Starter Kit includes a Ring Bridge so that you may enable smart features for your Ring Smart Lights.

Smart features – when connected to a Ring Bridge, get mobile notifications, set schedules, turn the lights on and off, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.

Easy setup – connect to the Ring Bridge, customize your settings via the Ring app, and place in your ideal location.

