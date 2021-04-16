Amazon’s self-made 9-in-1 USB-C Hub falls to $35 (Save 41%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $35.26 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’ve been on the hunt for an easy way to add legacy ports to your MacBook, Chromebook, or modern PC laptop, Amazon has you covered. This unit boasts a built-in USB-C cable that once connected will add HDMI, VGA, two USB-A, Ethernet, SD, and other ports to your computer. You’ll also benefit from 100-watt passthrough charging. It only takes up 4.8 by 2.8 by 0.6 inches of space, allowing it to easily fit in most bags without issues. Ratings are still rolling in, but products that bear Amazon Basics branding tend to be reputable.

If you’d like to reduce spending even further, consider AUKEY’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub at under $29 when clipping the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t offer up all of the ports that Amazon’s does, you’ll still have access to popular ones like USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by more than 1,650 shoppers.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 500GB SSD at $85 alongside Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote for $40. Also take a moment to peruse these AUKEY USB-C chargers, keyboards, lamps, and more priced from $8. Discounts there take up to 40% off, so these items are definitely worth a quick peek.

Amazon Basics 9-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

9-in-1 multi-port Type-C docking station includes HDMI, VGA, USB 3.0 A x2, Ethernet, TF card slot, SD card slot, and Type-C female port x2: one supports PD 3.0 charging (100 watts) and the other supports 5Gbps data transmission

Ultra HD 4K output; the HDMI/VGA port can directly stream 4K UHD or full HD 1080P video to HDTV, monitors, or projectors; HDMI and VGA cannot display at the same time (HDMI comes before VGA)

2 USB-A ports and Type C data port for fast data transfer up to 5Gbps, and they share max 10-watt (5V/2A) downstream charging

