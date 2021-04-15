Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote has a dedicated Siri button at $40

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its R2 Bluetooth Multimedia Remote for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. The R1 Presentation model is also down to the same price. In either case, you’re looking at $5 in savings on either of the recent releases with today’s offer coming within $2 of our previous mention and marking the third-best discounts to date. Both of Satechi’s new remotes arrive with Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad as well as the brand’s signature aluminum casing and a USB-C charging port. While the R1 version is geared towards presentations, the R2 model delivers playback controls as well as a dedicated way to call upon Siri for supported devices. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who plan on pairing either of the Satechi remotes with an iPad will want to consider using their savings towards grabbing this well-reviewed aluminum stand. With an adjustable design that can be raised alongside having its angle tweaked, this is a great way to improve those Netflix binging sessions and more. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star raring.

Then head on over to our Mac accessories guide for even more discounts. We just saw a series of Amazon lows go live on JLab’s 2021 USB-C mics from $29.50, as well as AUKEY deals starting at $8. Or just store everything in Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook Valet now that it’s down to $126.

Satechi R2 Bluetooth Multimedia Remote features:

The R2 Bluetooth Multimedia Remote Control is your ultimate media companion device, perfect for controlling audio to navigating on-screen applications and presentations. With easy-to-use Bluetooth, media control arrows, and Siri voice access, the R2 Remote Control enables convenient media access – all with a sleek aluminum design. Your new best friend for all things media – the remote’s Multimedia mode includes volume control, pause/play, fwd/back, home/Siri, mute, and enables the virtual keyboard with a press of a button. macOS does not support Siri function.

