SanDisk lightning fast 1050MB/s Extreme Portable 500GB SSD back to Amazon low at $85

Reg. $130 $85

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, this one has sold for around $95 at Amazon recently and is now matching the all-time low there. Unlike some of the portable SSDs in this price range, this one boats particularly fast transfers with up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds. This model is quite heavy-duty with a 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water- and dust resistance, and the “durable” silicon shell “that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior.” SanDisk also ships it with a carabiner clip, USB-C/A cable, and a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 26,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A more affordable solution that offers nearly the same transfer speeds is the Samsung 500GB T7 Portable SSD. It sells for $80 at Amazon, can also hit up to 1050MB/s, and carries great ratings from over 7,800 Amazon customers. 

However, if you don’t need the absolute fastest transfers out there, Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs are a great option. The fabric-wrapped exterior looks great, they carry solid ratings, and are now on sale starting from $70 right here

Just make sure you check out this morning’s deal on SanDisk’s Ixpand Qi Pad, that charges and backs up your phone automatically, as well as Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Fast Charge Pad and this iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand at 25% off. 

More on the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating. [(3) Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.]

