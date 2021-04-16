Amazon’s Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table has a 320-pound capacity: $84 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table for $84.14 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. This versatile table is ready to be used for a variety of purposes, including a writing or computer desk. It features a stain-resistant finish which Amazon touts as easy to clean. The legs are comprised of rust-resistant metal and fold inward to make this unit easy to take from place to place. Measurements span 55.1 by 17.7 by 29.5 inches and it supports a maximum weight of 320 pounds. Ratings are still rolling in for this unit, but it’s a new release that’s only been on the market since mid-January. That being said, Amazon Basics gear is generally well-reviewed.

If something more compact and less sturdy will do the trick, consider Amazon’s 40-inch Multipurpose Foldable Desk at $56. It also folds down when not in use, but doesn’t offer as much space with measurements work out to 30 by 40 by 20 inches. Around 220 shoppers have left a rating so far and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

And that’s not all. We’ve also spotted Furinno’s Simplistic A-Frame Desk for under $38 in addition to its Turn-N-Tube End Tables at under $16 each. Once your desk is up and running, you may benefit from this aluminum MacBook stand for only $6.50 or one of ViewSonic’s new monitors.

Amazon Basics Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table features:

Foldable table can be used as computer station, writing desk, meeting desk, and more

Durable particle board top with light oak finish; stain-resistant and easy to clean

Rust-resistant metal legs that fold inward; white painted finish

Folds flat for easy transport and storage

