Amazon will ship Furinno’s Simplistic A-Frame Desk to your door for under $38

Amazon is offering the Furinno Simplistic A-Frame Desk for $37.77 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the best price we have tracked since June. If you have a small office or simply don’t need a large desk, this highly-affordable solution is worth a look. It’s great for both desktop and laptop setups and spans 31.6 by 35.5 by 17.9 inches once assembled. There’s a shelf towards the bottom and a hutch along the back with two cubbies for storing gear that you tend to use throughout the day. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now that you’ve got a desk for your laptop, why not take advantage of a second screen by uplifting an iPad or other tablet with MoKo’s $4 stand. This compact unit weighs less than 2 ounces and folds flat when not in use. There are six different slots that make it a cinch to find the perfect viewing angle.

With your work-from-home setup up and running, you may want to shift your focus towards getting ripped in your downtime with Marcy’s Olympic Cage Gym System for $189. You can free up a bit of time with these robot vacuum deals from $100 and don’t forget that LG’s premium Cordzero A9 Charge is down to $341. Finally, be sure to have a look at the Amazon and August door lock deals we’ve spotted from $46.

Furinno Simplistic A-Frame Desk features:

Simple stylish design yet functional and suitable for any room

Manufactured from E1 Grade composite wood

Features attached desk hutch and firm construction with natural industrial look

