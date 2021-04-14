FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG Cordzero A9 Charge one-ups Dyson with an extra user-replaceable battery: $356 (Save 29%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsLG
29% off $356

Amazon is offering the LG Cordzero A9 Charge for $356.17 shipped. For comparison, this unit has been averaging around $440 over the last six months at Amazon and is currently on sale at Best Buy for $450 where it sells for $500 when listed at full price. Today’s offer comes within $26 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been considering a stick vacuum, chances are high that you’ve peeked at Dyson units. While I won’t argue that Dyson isn’t great, one caveat of going with that brand is that batteries are batteries aren’t easily replaced. The LG CordZero series tackles this issue by opting for swappable batteries. This allows you to clean and charge at the same time, ensuring you have up to 80 minutes of power to clean your entire home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bypass LG branding and opt for Anker’s eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity Stick Vacuum to reduce spending to $210. There are three power modes, allowing you to get anywhere from 8 to 40 minutes of power per charge. As with the deal above, Anker supplies a second battery that you can swap out and get back to work. This is part of today’s Anker roundup, so be sure to peek at the full list of discounts right here.

And if you’d rather hand sweeping the floors off to a robot, check out Neato Botvac D3 at $179 alongside others priced from $100. Other discounted home upgrades we’ve spotted include Furinno’s Turn-N-Tube End Tables at under $16 each in addition to Bora’s garage/workshop organizer at $40.

LG Cordzero A9 Charge features:

  • Two batteries. Take charge of your cleaning time – The LG Cord Zero A9 Stick Vacuum comes equipped with two rechargeable, detachable superior batteries that let you clean and charge at the same time.
  • So Much More Than a Stand – Easily store and charge anywhere, anytime—without drilling holes into your wall.
  • Control Features With a Single Touch – Turn the vacuum on and off or change power levels with the touch of a thumb, without cramping your hand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

LG

About the Author

Get ripped at home with Marcy’s Olympic Cage Gym ...
Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip elevates iPhone gam...
Bodum’s rubberized BISTRO Toaster now $28 (Today ...
Never pay for cable again: This ultra-thin 35-mile indo...
Audew’s Portable Air Compressor inflates pool toy...
Build your own LEGO Super Mario world with 20% off kits...
ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a mus...
Save up to 30% on CHOETECH MagSafe-compatible chargers ...
Show More Comments

Related

NVIDIA Broadcast gives your streams an audio upgrade with native OBS tie-in

Learn More

Pre-order paradise with Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ new 7-disc soundtrack

Learn More
Reg. $400

Complete your DLSR rig with Zhiyun’s WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal for $269 (Reg. up to $400)

$269 Learn More
New low

Get ripped at home with Marcy’s Olympic Cage Gym System for $189 shipped (All-time low)

$189 Learn More
Save now

Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip elevates iPhone gaming, now down to $90

$90 Learn More
Reg. $799

Enjoy movies anywhere with the powerful PIQO 1080p Mini Projector for $280 (Reg. $799)

$280 Learn More
Reg. $40

Bodum’s rubberized BISTRO Toaster now $28 (Today only, Reg. $40) + more up to 45% off

$28 Learn More
$150 off

Kobalt’s 80V 21-inch electric brushless mower kicks fossil fuels to the curb at $150 off

$449 Learn More