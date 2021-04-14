LG Cordzero A9 Charge one-ups Dyson with an extra user-replaceable battery: $356 (Save 29%)

Amazon is offering the LG Cordzero A9 Charge for $356.17 shipped. For comparison, this unit has been averaging around $440 over the last six months at Amazon and is currently on sale at Best Buy for $450 where it sells for $500 when listed at full price. Today’s offer comes within $26 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been considering a stick vacuum, chances are high that you’ve peeked at Dyson units. While I won’t argue that Dyson isn’t great, one caveat of going with that brand is that batteries are batteries aren’t easily replaced. The LG CordZero series tackles this issue by opting for swappable batteries. This allows you to clean and charge at the same time, ensuring you have up to 80 minutes of power to clean your entire home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bypass LG branding and opt for Anker’s eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity Stick Vacuum to reduce spending to $210. There are three power modes, allowing you to get anywhere from 8 to 40 minutes of power per charge. As with the deal above, Anker supplies a second battery that you can swap out and get back to work. This is part of today’s Anker roundup, so be sure to peek at the full list of discounts right here.

And if you’d rather hand sweeping the floors off to a robot, check out Neato Botvac D3 at $179 alongside others priced from $100. Other discounted home upgrades we’ve spotted include Furinno’s Turn-N-Tube End Tables at under $16 each in addition to Bora’s garage/workshop organizer at $40.

LG Cordzero A9 Charge features:

Two batteries. Take charge of your cleaning time – The LG Cord Zero A9 Stick Vacuum comes equipped with two rechargeable, detachable superior batteries that let you clean and charge at the same time.

So Much More Than a Stand – Easily store and charge anywhere, anytime—without drilling holes into your wall.

Control Features With a Single Touch – Turn the vacuum on and off or change power levels with the touch of a thumb, without cramping your hand.

