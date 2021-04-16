Save up to $110 on Ninja’s refurbed Foodi smart indoor grill and air fryer at $120 today

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Smart Indoor Grill with a built-in air fryer for $119.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $230 and currently fetching $210 new at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $110 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is a whole lot more than just a handy indoor grill, it also houses a 4-quart air fryer, as well as the ability to sear, sizzle, and dehydrate your own snacks. Among the highest-rated indoor grills on Amazon, this 1760-watt model comes with a nonstick, ceramic-coated crisper basket, cooking pot, and grill grate as well as a cleaning brush and a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More deals below from $30.

Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, this is a solid $20 price drop and a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t need the extra air frying and dehydration features. The Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill Indoor Grill is another great option with even better reviews than the Bella at $38.50 shipped as well.

Or just forget the indoor grills and get out in the yard for your BBQs. Score some cast iron skillets for your side dishes while they are up to 45% off and make sure you pick up a Amazon’s #1 best-selling ThermoPro instant-read thermometer for that perfect medium-rare. Then head over to our home goods guide for the rest of our price drops including this 7-piece wrench kit, this portable tire inflator, and yesterday’s Amazon 2021 on Breville’s Precision glass and steel coffee maker.

More on the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill:

Meet the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill, the Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles and air fry crisps. The innovative Smart Cook System helps you achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button without the guesswork. With its XL capacity, you can grill even more large family meals, virtually smoke free. It even air fry crisps for guilt-free fried favorites.

