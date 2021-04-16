Anker heads into the weekend with discounted iPhone and Android essentials from $11

The work week is coming to a close and Anker is back with its latest sale via its official Amazon storefront. With a collection of discounts on iPhone and Android accessories, projectors, and work from home gear, pricing starts at $11. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Anker PowerWave MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand at $33.99. Down from $40, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low.

This 2-in-1 stand streamlines your iPhone 12 charging setup with a 7.5W MagSafe-compatible mount at the top as well as a secondary 5W charger beneath. Perfect for topping off AirPods or another pair of earbuds while refueling your smartphone at the desk or nightstand. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 285 customers. Head below for more.

Other Anker deals this weekend:

But then be sure to go check out all of the other notable discounts that have piled up in our smartphone accessories guide this week. This morning saw a collection of official iPhone 11 cases go on sale from $11 only to be joined by SanDisk’s Ixpand Qi Pad at $80 and more.

Anker PowerWave MagSafe 2-in-1 Stand features:

Charge more efficiently with a solid magnetic connection, which securely props up your phone for easy viewing. While the magnetic stand charges your iPhone 12, charge AirPods or other earphones on the charging pad below. Charge vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 30° to watch videos or keep tabs on messages.

