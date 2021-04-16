SanDisk’s Ixpand Qi Pad charges and backs up your phone, now $80 (Amazon low, Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Ixpand 10W Qi Wireless Charging Sync Pad for $79.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $130, this is $50 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is essentially a wireless Qi charging pad with 128GB of built-in storage capabilities. Alongside the ability to have “multiple back up profiles” for other family members, it will automatically back up your device while bringing your iPhone and Android device’s battery back to life. It is “compatible with most phone cases and covers” and includes a 6-foot power cable. Rated 4+ stars. more details below.

Now if the dual function charging and back up features on the model above aren’t getting you excited, you can score even more external storage, in speedy SSD form, for less. Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs come to mind and are currently starting at $70 right now. This one will provide significantly more storage (500GB) for $10 less than today’s lead deal, just without the charging capabilities. Or just grab a basic portable 500GB HD for $46 and call it a day.

More on the SanDisk Ixpand 10W Qi Wireless Charging Sync Pad:

10W fast charger for Qi-compatible iPhone,Samsung and other smartphones. Delivers up to 10W of power.

Automatically back up(1) photos,videos and contacts right onto the charger just by placing your phone on the base.(1)Backup requires wireless connection,Ixpand Wireless Charger app,and iOS 11 or above or Android 5.0 or above required. Ixpand Wireless Charger app available for download from the App Store or Google Play. Registration required; terms and conditions apply.

Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up(1) in full resolution.

