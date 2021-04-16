FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases now on sale from $14 (Save up to 64%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
64% off From $14

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Our top pick and the most affordable of the batch is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case for $14. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer amounts to 64% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the second-best discount to date. This is also the lowest price of the year.

Covering your iPhone 11 in a soft, silicone design, this case adds some extra grip on top of protection against bumps, drops, and scrapes. There’s a soft microfiber lining on this inside as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen safe. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today. Head below for all of the other deals.

Official iPhone case deals today:

Then as we head into the weekend, be sure to swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best deals out there. Those rocking an iPhone 12 can still score Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet at a low of $50 alongside this AirPods Pro discount to $197. But then go check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review on Casely’s iPhone 12 case.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 11 Pro, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Kickstart outdoor movie nights this spring with portabl...
Save up to 45% on Sun Joe electric mowers and lawn care...
VicTsing’s #1 new release is a USB-C wireless key...
Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50...
Tested: Casely’s iPhone 12 case prints and wild p...
Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote ha...
Get ready for summer shoots with TaoTraonics’ unp...
AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit upgrades yo...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Anker’s latest sale has 3-in-1 iPhone chargers, true wireless earbuds, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
24% off

Kickstart outdoor movie nights this spring with portable projectors from $70 (Save 24%)

From $70 Learn More
45% off

Save up to 45% on Sun Joe electric mowers and lawn care tools from $56, today only

From $56 Learn More
60% off

VicTsing’s #1 new release is a USB-C wireless keyboard for your desk setup at under $10.50

$10.50 Learn More
Reg. $399

Nest Secure Alarm System hits lowest price in years at $239 (Reg. $399)

$239 Learn More
32% off

Upgrade your patio with a pair of Monoprice weatherproof outdoor speakers at $78 (32% off)

$78 Learn More

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

Learn More
20% off

Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$7.50 Learn More