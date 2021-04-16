Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases now on sale from $14 (Save up to 64%)

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Our top pick and the most affordable of the batch is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case for $14. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer amounts to 64% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the second-best discount to date. This is also the lowest price of the year.

Covering your iPhone 11 in a soft, silicone design, this case adds some extra grip on top of protection against bumps, drops, and scrapes. There’s a soft microfiber lining on this inside as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen safe. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today. Head below for all of the other deals.

Official iPhone case deals today:

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 11 Pro, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand.

