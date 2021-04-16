Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Buds with 6-mo. of Music Unlimited + Audible at $100 ($148 value)

Amazon is offering its new 2nd generation Echo Buds plus 6-months free of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible for $99.99 shipped. The Echo Pods themselves were available for pre-order at that price, and now Amazon is throwing in 6-months of its premium music service and a 6-month trial on Audible, totaling a $148 value. Take advantage of hands-free Alexa to play any of the 70+ million songs on Amazon Music Unlimited, start your favorite audio books, take calls, set reminders, and more. Complete with up to 5-hours of battery on a single charge, 15-hours with the portable case, IPX4 water resistance and active noise cancellation. But you can dive into our launch coverage to get a first-hand look. Available for pre-order now, and shipped to your door by May 13. See below for more.

Update 4/16 @12:45 pm: Bose is offering refurbished Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $264 shipped. This marks the biggest savings we’ve ever tracked, underselling the typical Amazon price by $115, and a new all-time low. Utilizing top-of-the-line noise cancelling technology, these headphones will analyze the sounds around you and produce an opposite signal to cancel them out, so absolutely nothing can stand between you and your favorite tracks. Equipped with smart touch features for play, pause, and skipping tracks, and devilishly comfy to boot. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers.

If you already have a music subscription you’re comfortable with, you can save big on AUKEY true wireless earbuds at only $27.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. They’re backed up by a 5-hour playtime, 30-hour capacity charging case, IPX5 water-resistance, and the list goes on. Ideal for runners, movers, or anyone on the go, you can enjoy tangle-free music for $62 off today’s lead deal. Available right now, and rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 7,000 customers.

Take your music on the go, but make sure you’re not missing out on great deals to get you there. Right now you can take 30% off Nike, addidas, and more and Tilly’s Flash Sale, or get fit from home with $100 off Schwinn’s IC3 Exercise Bike. But if you’re just looking to cozy up with your favorite podcast or playlist, take a look at this vintage Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker at $150 off.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd. Gen) feature:

Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.

Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music.

This bundle includes unlimited access to 70 million songs. Always ad-free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!