FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $45, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesMophie
Save 45% From $11

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 17-port PowerHub XL Tower for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is the best price in months and one of the lowest to date. This versatile charging station delivers 17 ways to keep devices topped off, making it a notable option to handle all of the power requirements of your workstation and more. On top of 12 AC outlets, there’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a pair of 12W USB-C ports. Everything is built into a streamlined tower design that pairs with a 5-foot charging cable. An LED indicator light at the top completes the package alongside a 4.7/5 star rating from over 985 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

12 AC outlets and 5 USB ports (3 USB-A ports & 2 USB-C ports) power up to twelve electrical devices and five USB-powered devices like your smartphone, tablet, or Bluetooth speaker. One button on the top to conveniently power on or off the PA-S24 and all attached devices. This powerful charger is the perfect addition to your home or workstation.

Advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. The PA-S24 ensures safe, convenient power supply and device charging. Avoid the clutter and bother of multiple device chargers by plugging all your devices into this one, multi-port charger while maintaining or improving charging speed for any standard device (not Quick Charge-compatible).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Mophie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Boost your summer vibe with this powerful Marshall Stan...
Jamo’s powered speakers with wood accents now $14...
Sennheiser’s latest True Wireless Earbuds are dow...
Amazon just knocked $400+ off Sony’s 75-inch 4K A...
Anker heads into the weekend with discounted iPhone and...
SanDisk lightning fast 1050MB/s Extreme Portable 500GB ...
SanDisk’s Ixpand Qi Pad charges and backs up your...
Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip elevates iPhone gam...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Go IPX7 Portable Speaker $29 (20% off), more

From $11 Learn More
35% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $31 (Save 24%), more

From $11 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lighting Cable 4-pack $16 (60% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $22 (25% off), more

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Replace your missing wrenches with this 7-piece kit at 50% off, now $30 Prime shipped

$30 Learn More
$150 off

Boost your summer vibe with this powerful Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker at $150 off

$250 Learn More
20% off

IZOD Customer Appreciation Event cuts extra 20% off polos, shorts, t-shirts, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Jamo’s powered speakers with wood accents now $149 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $200+)

$149 Learn More