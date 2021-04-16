Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $45, more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 17-port PowerHub XL Tower for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is the best price in months and one of the lowest to date. This versatile charging station delivers 17 ways to keep devices topped off, making it a notable option to handle all of the power requirements of your workstation and more. On top of 12 AC outlets, there’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a pair of 12W USB-C ports. Everything is built into a streamlined tower design that pairs with a 5-foot charging cable. An LED indicator light at the top completes the package alongside a 4.7/5 star rating from over 985 customers.
12 AC outlets and 5 USB ports (3 USB-A ports & 2 USB-C ports) power up to twelve electrical devices and five USB-powered devices like your smartphone, tablet, or Bluetooth speaker. One button on the top to conveniently power on or off the PA-S24 and all attached devices. This powerful charger is the perfect addition to your home or workstation.
Advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. The PA-S24 ensures safe, convenient power supply and device charging. Avoid the clutter and bother of multiple device chargers by plugging all your devices into this one, multi-port charger while maintaining or improving charging speed for any standard device (not Quick Charge-compatible).
