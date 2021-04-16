Google Pixel Buds fall to lowest price of the year at $129 following $50 discount

B&H currently offers the Google Pixel Buds for $129 shipped. Down from the usual $179 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and is a new 2021 low. Google’s latest pair of Pixel Buds deliver a bevy of notable features including a true wireless design with up to 24-hours of battery life thanks to the wireless charging case and fast-pairing. On top of built-in Assistant, there’s also an Adaptive Sound mode that adjusts audio based on the noise around you. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 810 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

A great alternative to consider from the lead deal are the popular Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 earbuds for $70 at Amazon. You’ll be kicking some of the more tight-knit features found on the first-party earbuds aside, but will lock-in a more affordable price tag alongside all of the notable functionality here. Highlights include up to 32 hours of listening time, adjustable EQ settings, and a workout-ready IPX5 design. The 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,300 shoppers is a nice touch, too.

Today’s Google Pixel Buds deal is also joined by a collection of other offers in our headphones guide, including this bundle on Amazon’s new Echo Buds at $100. That’s alongside an all-time low on Sennheiser’s latest True Wireless Earbuds at $90 and more.

Google Pixel Buds features:

Workout without the wires when you use these wireless Google Pixel Buds earbuds. Sensors in each bud detect your voice and eliminate background noise so you can take and make clear calls, and water resistance makes these in-ear headphones the ideal fitness buddy. With Google Assistant built right in, these white Google Pixel Buds earbuds help you check the weather or search your contact list with just a tap.

