Sonos kicks off rare refurbished sale: Beam $319, One $159, more from $99

Sonos is launching a new certified refurbished sale today headlined by its Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar for $319 shipped. Down from the original $399 price tag and what you’ll currently pay for a new condition model at Amazon, today’s offer beats our previous mention by a few cents and marks the best price we’ve seen since the holidays.

Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a full 1-year warranty, just like everything else in the sale. Head below the fold for more from $99.

Also on sale, you can score the refurbished Sonos One for $159. Down from its original $199 price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for one of the best discount to date. Whether you’re already invested in a Sonos setup or want to dive in for the first time, this speaker delivers AirPlay 2 alongside direct integration with Alexa and Assistant, as well as multi-room audio support. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Or if adding some surround sound to the home theater is what you’re after, just opt for the Sonos Play:1, which is marked down to $99 from its original $199 going rate.

But if you’re in the market for a more traditional listening experience will want to take a look at the retro-themed Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker at $150 off. Or should your workstation need a new pair of monitors, Jamo’s powered speakers sport wood accenting and are now on sale for $149.

Sonos Beam features:

Experience incredible sound while streaming watching TV and movies, streaming music, enjoying podcasts and audiobooks, or playing video games all with voice control. Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more, completely hands free. At just 25.6 inches, Beam won’t hang off furniture or block the TV. Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!