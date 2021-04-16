Apple Watch SE falls to $5 per month at Verizon for a limited time

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple Watch SE for $5 per month when purchased alongside an iPhone. Shipping is free across the board. That amounts to $120 over the course of the 24-month plan. Down from the usual $279 going rate, today’s offer is one of the best promotions we’ve seen from Verizon.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

All of this week’s other best deals can be found over in our Apple guide. Alongside being able to score the best price yet on Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet at $50, this morning saw a collection of discounts go live on official cases for those of you still rocking an iPhone 11 series device starting at $14. Not to mention, AirPods Pro at $197.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!