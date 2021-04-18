Get the sleep you deserve with this blue-light cancelling book light at $10, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off its selection of Vekkia book lights, starting from just $9.79. Shipping is free for all Prime customers, or on orders over $25. Our top pick is this multi-functional 7-LED Amber Eye Care Book Light for $9.79. You can enjoy your summer favorites long after the sun’s gone down with a 70-hour battery life, 360-degree flexibility, and three levels of brightness. Subtle enough to read even if someone is sleeping next to you, and it can help you get to sleep faster with its warm, melatonin-producing glow. It can even dispel noisy blue light when you clip it to your tablet or laptop, ideal for anyone burning the midnight oil. Rated an outstanding 4.8/5 stars from over 5,500 happy customers. See below for more.

Other notable book light deals:

For more ways you can catch up on your summer reading, check out today’s deals on non-fiction eBooks from Amazon, starting at just $1, or this refurb. 8GB Kindle for $20 off. Then take a look at the rest of today’s Gold Box deals, like over 20% off gummy vitamin supplements, NETGEAR’S DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem down to $50, or this Apple Pencil 2 down to the best price of the year.

Vekkia amber book light features:

Our warm, amber hue book light, 99.95% free of blue spectrum light, can promote the production of melatonin at night, so that you can sleep better when you wake up, without getting fatigued and affecting your circadian rhythm. There are 3 different brightness levels. You can adjust to whichever level you love to save your eyes. The soft light never disturbs your another half who sounds asleep. Vekkia features a high-quality, rechargeable 1000mAh lithium battery, which provide you with a 70-hour wireless reading experience without charging (at low brightness setting).

