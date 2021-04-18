FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon takes 88% off best-selling non-fiction eBooks starting from $1

-
AmazonMediaGold Box
88% off From $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 88% off select non-fiction eBooks starting at just $0.99. Our top pick today is The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondō for $3.99. From Japanese self-help sensation to heart-warming home makeovers on Netflix, the KonMari method detailed in this book is ideal for anyone looking to declutter in a holistic, sustainable way. This #1 best selling how-to book is rated 4.5/5 stars from over 25,000 customers, but is just one of many brilliant titles among today’s deal. Head below for more of our eBook top picks.

Other notable eBook deals include:

Make sure your’re set for summer reading with this refurbished 8GB Kindle eBook reader down to $60. Then, keep the educational excitement going with deals on Amazon’s scratch-off maps at $9.50, a 1-year subscription to National Geographic now $18.50, or any of the LEGO Group’s latest releases starting from $12.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Gold Box

About the Author

NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch the r...
Apple Pencil 2 sees rare Amazon discount to second-best...
iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ vacuum now $400 off at a...
Amazon’s Scratch-Off World and United States Map ...
Amazon and Woot outdoor power tool discounts from $15: ...
Kasa’s 2-camera Home Security System falls to Ama...
Add eight more rechargeable AA batteries to your kit + ...
Amazon Sylvania smart/LED light bulb sale from $5: Home...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 21%

NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch the rental unit at $50 (Save 21%)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $129

Apple Pencil 2 sees rare Amazon discount to second-best price of the year at $115

$115 Learn More
Save $400

iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ vacuum now $400 off at an all-time low, more from $199

From $199 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE $5/mo, M1 MacBook Air hits new low, AirPods Pro $197, more

Learn More
37% off

Amazon’s Scratch-Off World and United States Map Set plunges to $9.50 (Save 37%)

$9.50 Learn More
Curb appeal awaits

Amazon and Woot outdoor power tool discounts from $15: Leaf blowers, power washers, more

From $15 Learn More
New low

Kasa’s 2-camera Home Security System falls to Amazon low at $128 shipped

$128 Learn More
30% off

Add eight more rechargeable AA batteries to your kit + a spare charger for under $15

Under $15 Learn More