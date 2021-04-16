Amazon just knocked $400+ off Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV, now $1,598 + more

Amazon is now offering the 2020 Sony X900H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $1,598 shipped. Originally $2,500 and fetching closer to $2,000 these days, today’s offer is a 2021 low at Amazon, at least $402 off, slightly below the current Best Buy sale price, and joins this week’s notable deal on the 85-inch model. Centered around a 4K 2160p resolution panel with HDR support, it has X-Reality PRO HD upscaling and Dolby Vision, as well as Google Home, Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and AirPlay 2 functionality. Alongside thousands of apps and all of the best streaming services at your finger tips (or with a voice command), it has built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, four HDMI jacks, and a pair of USB, just for starters. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Here’s a recent Samsung model that will bring 75-inches of smart 4K display to your setup at about $600 less than today’s lead deal. While the Samsung TU-8000 has been sitting at $998 for about a month now, it is about $200 off its going rate as well as making for a great, lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from over 26,000 Amazon customers.

The big-screen TV deals don’t stop there, just make sure you check out today’s mini projector Gold Box sale and TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar as well. We have Hisense’s 55-inch 4K Android TV at $480, the Sony X900H 85-inch 4K Smart Android TV at $430 off, and Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV from $898, among others right here.

More on the Sony X900H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Stay entertained with this 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV. Bluetooth connectivity lets you pair headphones for wireless entertainment, while the onboard voice control and google assistant enable voice control of your smart devices. This 4K Ultra HD smart TV features an X-Balanced speaker and S-Front surround for multidimensional room-filling audio.

