Be ready for camping season with Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 generator at $280 (Reg. $400)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is now offering its PowerHouse II 400 for $279.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code ANKERSD1730 at checkout. Regularly $400, today’s offer is $120 off the going rate, $20 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This sizable generator meets over spec’d battery pack is great for powering your gear during blackouts, emergencies, on-the-road, or out in the woods. A pair of DC ports, a 300W AC outlet, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and a 60W USB-C port that “can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes” round out he connectivity optoipinv here. Everything runs off the internal 388Wh capacity and it ships with a 65W Adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C cable, and an 18-month warranty. Carrying a 4+ star rating, you can get more details on this thing in our hands-on review. More details below.

If the $260 Anker Powerhouse 200 is still overkill for you, just score an Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank at $17 Prime shipped instead. Clearly this one doesn’t provide as many power supply options, nor can it run your larger, battery-hungry tech for vary long, but it is great for juicing up your phone or MacBook in a pinch. Just be sure to give our hands-on review for the Anker Powerhouse 100 a look while you’re at it.

The portable power generator deal certainly don’t stop there though. Be sure to give this ongoing offer on ROCKPALS’ 300W portable power station at a low of $150a look as well as all of the Jackery Explorer Power Stations on sale from $270 ahead of camping season. Hit up our Green Deals guide for more.

More on the Anker PowerHouse II 400:

Big Capacity: The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times.

Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.

High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

