Catan celebrates 25 years of play with expanded anniversary edition, more from $23

Amazon is offering the 25th Anniversary Edition of Settlers of Catan for $57.16 shipped. Typically going for about $64, today’s savings drop the price to a new all-time low. Beloved by millions, this tabletop strategy game has been enjoyed by families, friends, and even tournament players, around the globe for a quarter of a century. “Takes minutes to learn and a lifetime to explore”, you can build your own civilization and compete with others in this iconic role-playing caper. The 25th Anniversary Edition comes with the additional “helpers of Catan” scenario cards, protective card sleeves, limited edition dice, and extensions to fit up to six players. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 230 customers. Head below for more from $23.

Of course, you can also opt for the original game to save a few bucks. The iconic Catan starter kit comes with all the parts you need to get started on your world-building adventure for just $39 when you clip the on-page coupon. This version doesn’t include the expansion, so you can enjoy playing with up to four people. Ideal for family game night, or an evening in with friends. Rated a glowing 4.9/5 stars from over 16,000 customers.

Other notable board game deals:

To take your immersive gameplay to the next level, check out the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset bundle down to $350, or this ultrawide curved gaming monitor down to $330. Or in honor of our classic lead deal, kick it old school with up to 45% off backyard games like arcade basketball, Pickelball, and more.

Settlers of Catan 25th Anniversary Edition features:

Celebrate 25 years of exploration and discovery! The CATAN 25th anniversary edition contains the classic CATAN 3-4 player board game, PLUS 5-6 Player Extension, Helpers of CATAN Scenario, special iridescent anniversary wood pieces and dice. Also includes resource card sorting trays and card sleeves! In Catan, take the role of an exploring settler carving out a home for your people.

