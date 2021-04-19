Score Samsung’s 2-in-1 4K Galaxy Chromebook at new low of $499 (Save $300)

Samsung is offering its previous-generation 13-inch Galaxy Chromebook 4K Touchscreen 1.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $499 shipped. Typically going for $800 from retailers like Amazon, today’s $300 savings is the largest we’ve ever tracked for a new all-time low price. Centering on its visually immaculate 4K AMOLED touchscreen and 360-degree hinge, you can enjoy cinematic quality streaming, gaming, and more. Flip it around to tablet-mode and jump start your digital art portfolio with the built-in tablet pen. It also makes an ideal work or study companion, with its agile 10th generation i5 Intel processor. Plus, it saves you eye-strain while you’re on that grind thanks to the adjusted blue-light levels and ambient EQ to alter brightness and coloration in darker settings. Rated 4.3/5 stars on Amazon, and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If you don’t quite need all that RAM or backup storage, you can save hundreds opting for this 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 311 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $261. Rigged with the same 360-degree folding design, this compact touchscreen laptop is ideal for students or working on the go. Boost your processing speed up to 2.8GHz for high-intensity gaming, or ease into your studies anywhere thanks to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, plus a 10-hour battery life. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,400 customers.

For even more stress-saving deals, take the strain off your eyes and neck with this adjustable laptop stand at $21.50, or an Alexa-enabled power strip surge protector and more from $19. And you won’t want to miss today’s tech and electronics deals from Best Buy, including the Apple HomePod mini, electric scooters and mopeds, and Powerbeats Pro headphones from $160.

Galaxy Chromebook 4K features:

High performance is a thing of beauty with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. A stunning 4K AMOLED touchscreen display and a sleek, ultra slim 2-in-1 convertible design. The built-in pen lets you sketch ideas, take notes and switch easily between tasks

