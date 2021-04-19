Stay connected with this Alexa + Google Home enabled TP-link Kasa Power Strip down to $25

Amazon is offering Kasa’s Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Going for around $30 earlier this year, today’s deal saves you up to 17% and drops the price to a new all-time low. This smart surge protector is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices, so you can ebb and release power to each individual outlet, charger, desk lamp, or any other appliance with a simple voice command. Of course, you can also just set a timer, or operate it from your phone. Certified to shield your electronics from power surges, super simple to set up, you don’t even need a smart hub to use this wi-fi connective outlet. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 23,000 customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind losing a bit of flexibility on placement, this Smart Plug Outlet Extender from Gosund is just $18.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. Equipped with three Alexa and Google Assistant connective smart plugs, plus three regular outlets and USB ports for maximum output. This is one of the lowest-priced smart outlets we can find with triple the ports of today’s lead deal, and backed by 4.4/5 star ratings from 1,700 customers.

For even more smart home deals, take a look at this HomeKit Color Light Strip and other devices from $35. Then, check out today’s savings on 10-quart Air Fryers down to $60, Anker’s Indoor 2K HomeKit camera for $30, or bundle a Blink Mini Camera with the Kindle Fire 32GB for just $75.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip features:

With independent control of 3 devices and extra USB ports to charge 2 others, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights. Remotely control each outlet with the Kasa smart app or use voice commands with Alexa, Google assistant, or Microsoft Cortana. Kasa app system requirement: iOS 10 or Android 5.0 or higher

