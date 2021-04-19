Score 20 minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for under $1 each (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the 20-pack of Lights by Night Mini Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Lights for $18.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 15% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. These night lights feature a design that is about as minimalistic as possible. A compact, circular shape ensures that secondary wall outlets will remain easily accessible after these are plugged in. Each unit features a built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor which automatically toggles power once the surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Chances are low that you have a use for all 20 in the package above, so you could opt for six Vont Lyra LED Night Lights to only spend $12 instead. These nearly top Amazon’s list of best-selling night lights and are rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 26,000 shoppers.

Other deals that may be right up your alley include iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ vacuum at $400 off, Amazon’s Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table for $84, the Amazon Basics Sports Ball Storage Rack at $5.50 Prime shipped, and two Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Tables at under $16 each. That’s just a sample of what’s in our home goods guide, peruse the full list right here.

Lights by Night Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light features:

Quality Night Light – This night light combines a sleek and modern design that is perfect for your home

Utility and Style – With light-sensing technology, this night light automatically turns ON at dusk and OFF at dawn

Cost Saving – Long-life LED greatly reduces energy consumption, helping you save money all year long

