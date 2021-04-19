FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score 20 minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for under $1 each (Amazon low)

-
AmazonHome Goods
Amazon low $1 each

Amazon is offering the 20-pack of Lights by Night Mini Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Lights for $18.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 15% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. These night lights feature a design that is about as minimalistic as possible. A compact, circular shape ensures that secondary wall outlets will remain easily accessible after these are plugged in. Each unit features a built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor which automatically toggles power once the surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Chances are low that you have a use for all 20 in the package above, so you could opt for six Vont Lyra LED Night Lights to only spend $12 instead. These nearly top Amazon’s list of best-selling night lights and are rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 26,000 shoppers.

Other deals that may be right up your alley include iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ vacuum at $400 off, Amazon’s Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table for $84, the Amazon Basics Sports Ball Storage Rack at $5.50 Prime shipped, and two Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Tables at under $16 each. That’s just a sample of what’s in our home goods guide, peruse the full list right here.

Lights by Night Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light features:

  • Quality Night Light – This night light combines a sleek and modern design that is perfect for your home
  • Utility and Style – With light-sensing technology, this night light automatically turns ON at dusk and OFF at dawn
  • Cost Saving – Long-life LED greatly reduces energy consumption, helping you save money all year long

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Uplift two displays with Wali’s Dual Monitor Moun...
Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band sees very first disc...
Amazon will ship this desk with built-in hooks to your ...
Catan celebrates 25 years of play with expanded anniver...
Add Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 to your Mac or...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds fall to $178 (Save...
Discounted TVs from $99: Samsung 86-inch 4K $402 off, J...
Save 28% on this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand at...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Illuminate your outdoor space with this $15 solar-powered LED light at 50% off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Dusk to dawn outdoor light fixture falls to $24.50, more

Learn More

Lululemon Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas from just $12: Leggings, tank tops, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Uplift two displays with Wali’s Dual Monitor Mount at $27 (Amazon low)

$27 Learn More
Reg. $49

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band sees very first discount to $39 (Save 20%)

$39 Learn More
47% off

Amazon will ship this desk with built-in hooks to your door for $46.50 (Save 47%, New low)

$46.50 Learn More
New low!

Catan celebrates 25 years of play with expanded anniversary edition, more from $23

$57 Learn More

Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer

Learn More