Coleman’s 250-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight hits best price in months at $12.50

$12.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 250-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight for $12.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and marks the best we have tracked since September. While a smartphone flashlight will work in a pinch, it won’t hold a candle to the power of this Coleman solution. It’s touted as illuminating a 250-meter path ahead of you, ensuring you can see what’s coming up with no squinting required. Battery Guard technology halts power drain when not in use and is more resistant to corrosion. A durable and lightweight design allows this unit to withstand accidental drops from up to 2 meters. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need quite as much power or as high quality of a build, consider this 2-pack of EVEREADY LED Flashlights at $6 Prime shipped. Your first set of batteries is included, helping you get up and running right away. Amazon shoppers love these with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from nearly 4,800 folks.

Speaking of illumination, did you see the deal we just found on two 650-lumen solar landscape lights at $16? Other handy deals you may want to cash in on include these knives and multi-tools from $7, BodyBoss 2.0 gym at $120, and this workout from home gear for as little as $10.

Coleman 250-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight features:

  • Battery Guard system stops battery drain to preserve battery life and reduce corrosion
  • Provides up to 25% longer battery life than traditional flashlights
  • Durable, lightweight design with rubber-edged bezel protects against drops of up to 2 meters
  • Runtime: 1 hour on high, 200 on low
  • Lumens: 325 on high, 4 on low

