Knives and multi-tools from $7: Imperial, Old Timer, Swiss+Tech, more (Up to 30% off)

-
Amazon is offering the Imperial Small Stockman Folding Pocket Knife (IMP14) for $6.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since September 2019. If you prefer the sleek and compact look of traditional pocket knives, this offering is worth a look. When expanded the entire thing spans just 4.5 inches and weighs in at under an ounce. The main 1.8-inch blade is comprised of 3Cr13MoV stainless steel with brass pins and steel bolsters holding it in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more knives and multi-tools up to 30% off.

More multi-tools and knives on sale:

These aren’t the only discounts we’ve tracked. You can still grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50 Prime shipped. And in case you missed it, several new releases are now at Amazon. We recently covered Smith & Wesson’s 24/7 Tanto Knife and its Karambit folding knife. It just so happens that some of Old Timer’s new Trail Boss knives began shipping yesterday as well.

Imperial Small Stockman Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • 3Cr13MoV Stainless Steel Clip Point Blade
  • Sheepsfoot Blade, Spay Blade with Nail Pulls
  • Cracked Ice POM Handles with Stainless Steel Bolsters, Brass Pins and Heat Treated Back Springs
  • Blade Length: 1.8 inch (4.6 cm) Handle Length: 2.7 inch (6.8 cm)
  • Overall Length: 4.5 inch (11.4 cm) Weight: 0.06 pounds

