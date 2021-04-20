Freshen up this summer with 60% off Macy’s vacation basics, shoes, suits, and more from $7

Macy’s is currently taking up 60% off its selection of Men’s Vacation Basics, Suits, Shoes, and more. For the one-and-done vacation shoe we all know and love, our top pick today has to be these classic Docker’s Newpage River Sandals for $51.99. Shipping is free for all orders over $75. I’ve worn a pair of these on sizzling Clearwater beaches and blazing trails on summer hiking trips, and they’ve never let me down. Easy slip-on fit, cushioning support for those long vacation days, with name-brand quality that’s sure to last you summers to come. Given 4+ star reviews from 95% of customer ratings. You can also opt for a closed-toed option from Docker’s without paying a penny more. Head below for more of our top vacation picks from $17.

Our top beachside picks:

Our top formalwear picks:

And you can find even more great everyday deals from $7 to complete your no-stress summer closet. But don’t forget our other deals on knives and multi-tools from $7, this steel grill cleaning brush at $6.50, or a 6.6-pound supply of MyProtein Impact Whey for $60 off. Then, score something the whole family can enjoy, like Fitbit’s Ace 2 Activity Tracker for kids at just $40, or 25% off the new adidas x Zoe Saldana activewear collection you and your partner will love.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!