FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a steel Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush for summer BBQs at just $6.50 (Reg. up to $15)

-
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
Reg. $11+ $6.50

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush for just $6.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15 and more recently at around $11.50, this is as much as 58% off the going rate and a perfect time to refresh your grill kit before the summer weather kicks in. This is a 16.5-inch solution with a stainless steel brush and scraper that “won’t rust or deteriorate.” The bristles themselves are also made of a 3-row, woven stainless steel with a slightly angled handle “to reach over the grill and clean the grates thoroughly.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s lead deal really is. We can’t find any other brand name grill cleaning brushes of this quality for $6. If you’re int he market for a nice steel solution, score today’s Cuisinart before the price jumps back up on you. 

If you need to add some cast iron to your 2021 grill kit, we have plenty of notable options for your side dishes and the like at up to 45% off right here. Then swing by our home goods guide and BBQ grilling feature for even more deals and fresh ideas for your summer cookouts. We have solid price drops today on Amazon’s self-made classic home office desk, this Amazon live plant Mother’s Day sale, and AeroGarden’s 2020 Sprout indoor setup, among many others. 

More on the Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush:

  • 16. 5″ INCHES LONG: The 16. 5-inch-long brush complements all grill sizes and allows you to safely reach and clean all areas of your grill. The brush can be used alone or as part of the matching collection, Cuisinart Grill Set CGS-5014.
  • STAINLESS BRUSH AND SCRAPER: The brush is made from stainless steel, meaning it won’t rust or deteriorate, and also features a stainless steel scraper at the end of the brush to help remove tough debris from the grates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New RapidX MyCharging Station turns wall outlet into Ap...
Refresh your water bottle/tumbler from $7: CamelBak and...
Bring Dremel’s cordless rotary tool into your DIY...
Facebook Portal Smart Displays feature built-in Alexa a...
Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2-...
Amazon’s official Smart Plug plunges to $15 (Save...
Coleman’s 250-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight ...
Save up to 20% on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks ...
Show More Comments

Related

New RapidX MyCharging Station turns wall outlet into Apple device power base with USB-C, more

Order Now! Learn More
45% off

Refresh your water bottle/tumbler from $7: CamelBak and Contigo up to 45% off at Amazon

From $7 Learn More

Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for women who love the outdoors from $12

Learn More
Reg. $60

Bring Dremel’s cordless rotary tool into your DIY kit while it’s on sale for $41 (Save 32%)

$41 Learn More
$50 off

Facebook Portal Smart Displays feature built-in Alexa at Amazon lows from $129 (Save $50)

From $129 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: ProCam X, Templar Battleforce RPG, Braveland Pirate, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $150

Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2-inch iPad drops to $130 (New 2021 low)

$130 Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s official Smart Plug plunges to $15 (Save 40%, All-time low)

$15 Learn More