Score a steel Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush for summer BBQs at just $6.50 (Reg. up to $15)

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush for just $6.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15 and more recently at around $11.50, this is as much as 58% off the going rate and a perfect time to refresh your grill kit before the summer weather kicks in. This is a 16.5-inch solution with a stainless steel brush and scraper that “won’t rust or deteriorate.” The bristles themselves are also made of a 3-row, woven stainless steel with a slightly angled handle “to reach over the grill and clean the grates thoroughly.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s lead deal really is. We can’t find any other brand name grill cleaning brushes of this quality for $6. If you’re int he market for a nice steel solution, score today’s Cuisinart before the price jumps back up on you.

If you need to add some cast iron to your 2021 grill kit, we have plenty of notable options for your side dishes and the like at up to 45% off right here. Then swing by our home goods guide and BBQ grilling feature for even more deals and fresh ideas for your summer cookouts. We have solid price drops today on Amazon’s self-made classic home office desk, this Amazon live plant Mother’s Day sale, and AeroGarden’s 2020 Sprout indoor setup, among many others.

More on the Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush:

16. 5″ INCHES LONG: The 16. 5-inch-long brush complements all grill sizes and allows you to safely reach and clean all areas of your grill. The brush can be used alone or as part of the matching collection, Cuisinart Grill Set CGS-5014.

STAINLESS BRUSH AND SCRAPER: The brush is made from stainless steel, meaning it won’t rust or deteriorate, and also features a stainless steel scraper at the end of the brush to help remove tough debris from the grates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!