Xbox Game Pass members will get MLB The Show 21, Fable Anniversary, Phogs!, Second Extinction, Destroy All Humans!, and more this month. Microsoft took to the Xbox Wire blog today for another edition of its “Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass” feature this morning. You’ll find details on when and how each of these titles will or are already available as well as details of improved touch controls for a series of cloud-enabled titles. Everything you need to know is waiting for you below.

New titles for Xbox Game Pass members

First up, let’s take a look at the big-time titles entering the service for the last couple weeks of April. You’ll find puzzler Phogs! for PC, as well as the mutant dinosaur shooter, Second Extinction, on cloud, consoles, and PC. From there, the Destroy All Humans! remake will land on April 29, 2021, just before Fable III and Fable Anniversary hit the cloud a day later.

MLB The Show 21 on day one!

But the real standout for Xbox Game Pass members today is MLB The Show 21 — the first version of the formerly PlayStation exclusive to be availing on an Xbox console. At the top of the month we heard MLB The Show 21 would make an appearance alongside the return of GTA V, but we now know it’s coming on day one of the Xbox release and is already available for Xbox Game Pass members in the cloud and on console:

Now available on Day One! Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field on Xbox One and in 4K 60FPS on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Lead your ballplayer to the pros in Road to the Show as a two-way star or aim for Diamond Dynasty glory and face your friends on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with cross-platform play.

Alongside of enhanced touch controls for cloud-enabled Game Pass titles like Banjo-Kazooie, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Overcooked! 2, Double Dragon Neon, and others, you’ll find all of the details (dates and platforms) for all of the aforementioned titles below:

MLB The Show 21 – Cloud and Console: Out now

Phogs! – PC: April 22, 2021

Second Extinction – Game Preview, Cloud, Console, and PC: April 28, 2021

Destroy All Humans! – Cloud, Console, and PC: April 29, 2021

Fable 3 – Cloud: April 30, 2021

Fable Anniversary – Cloud: April 30, 2021

And here are the titles leaving the service for Xbox Game Pass members on April 30, 2021: Endless Legends, For the King, Fractured Minds, Levelhead, Moving Out, and Thumper.

9to5Toys’ Take

Not a bad little collection of titles for Xbox Game Pass members here. While the return of GTA V seems nearly as notable as the rest of it, there’s no denying how sweet it is for Xbox baseball fans to get access to the best in the business on day one like this. Destroy All Humans! and the Fable games are also certain to be highlights for many gamers as well, whether it’s to try them for the very first time or not. These monthly updates just magnify how far behind Sony is falling in the backward compatible wars and how good of an investment Game Pass continues to be.

