Samsung’s new Smart Monitors rock AirPlay 2, Netflix, more from $200 (Save $70)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor for $329.99 shipped. Down from the usual $400 going rate, you’re saving $70 with today’s offer coming within $10 of the all-time low set twice before and marking the second-best price to date. Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 4K panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including integrated AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other services, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day. Rated 4/5 stars from 135 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $200.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung M5 1080p monitors on sale headlined by the 32-inch model at $229.99. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just once before and amounts to $50 in savings. The 27-inch version is on sale as well, having dropped to $199.99 from its $230 going rate. While you’ll enjoy much of the same smart features as noted above, this one steps down to a 27-inch 1080p display while ditching the 65W USB-C PD port. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO.

