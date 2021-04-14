From the soft-souled island world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes a brand new ticket back to your own personal paradise, the newly released original soundtrack. Do you remember that early pandemic energy? No traffic and everybody living vicariously through the luscious goings on of their Animal Crossing island-sona? Well, now you can revisit that peace and tranquility wherever you are with this limited edition 7-disc soundtrack. No, seriously, seven whole discs, like vibes in a bottle. And we’re gonna lay down all the details on how you can score one for yourself down below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons soundtrack

Anyone who’s enjoyed hand-crafting their idyllic island life for hours and hours, (more hours than most of us are willing to admit, until you reach a number that’s sort of an accomplishment on its own,) can tell you how effective the in-game music is at chilling you out. It’s like your own personal chill lo-fi beats to plant fruit trees and pay your mortgage to. And this limited edition soundtrack compiles every second of it onto seven cutely decorated physical discs. While that probably sounds like a lot at first, every hour of in-game time has its own unique scoring adding up to over 5 hours of original music.

While details about the soundtrack are few and far between, we can dive into what’s been released thus far. This limited-edition set features original art for each disc – various villagers enjoying each of the four seasons, and three featuring K. K. Slider. It appears that a small earphone case comes with, also imprinted with the beloved canine songwriter.

Pricing and availability

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons soundtrack is available for pre-order right now on Amazon for $113.99 shipped. While not necessarily an outlier for game soundtrack prices, (looking at you Kingdom Hearts,) it’s definitely steep, and likely intended for some of the more die-hard fans. The soundtrack will be released officially on April 16, at which point you can purchase it outright for those who aren’t ready to pre-order just yet, provided they don’t sell out beforehand.

9to5Toys’ take:

Based on the success of the game itself, and ventures like the Build-a-Bear Isabelle and Tom Nook plushies that sold out within minutes, releasing a hard copy of the soundtrack makes a lot of sense. Fans have loved the music since the original game’s debut, it lets you feel connected to warm memories of playing the game, and also, every track is a straight-up bop. Plain and simple.

So while I personally couldn’t see myself paying this much for CDs, probably the first ones I’ve bought in a decade, this box set makes an adorable addition to any fan’s collection. The design choices deliver the same softness you’d expect, and there’s something terribly charming about being able to purchase all of K. K. Slider’s music in a box it looks like he designed himself. For anyone who loves the music, but can’t quite afford a hard-copy, you can join me in relaxing to the online version.

